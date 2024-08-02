Which ‘SNL’ Cast Members Aren’t Returning For Season 50?

Saturday Night Live is gearing up for its 50th (!) season on air, which will feature a slew of comedy specials alongside some big cast changes.

Earlier this week, cast member Punkie Johnson revealed at a stand-up show that she would not be returning for the upcoming 50th season of the show. The comedian took to Instagram to address the news: “I just want to let you know after four seasons, I will not be returning to SNL for the 50th,” Johnson said in an Instagram video with the caption: “SNL I LOVE YOU … LOOKING FORWARD TO WHATS NEXT!!!” Johnson confirmed that there is “no bad blood, no bridges burned, no hard feelings” from her exit. Johnson was added as a featured player in 2020 before being promoted to the main cast last year.

Then today, Molly Kearny, the show’s first nonbinary cast member, announced their departure as well. “Reflecting on the amazing 2 seasons I got on this show, it was such a dream come true. So incredibly grateful for this period in my life. So much love to all my big hearted buddies behind the scenes who make the magic happen every week. So many bald caps, so little time. It was a true honor to work with such a talented group of writers and DON’T EVEN GET ME STARTED ON THE CAST,” they wrote on Instagram.

Kearny joined the show in season 48 alongside Michael Longfellow, Marcello Hernandez, and Devon Walker. It’s unclear if Longfellow, Hernandez, and Walker will be returning for season 50. The rest of the cast from season 49 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, and Colin Jost, who is bravely fighting a foot infection while reporting on the Olympics. No new cast members have been announced.

Separate from the actual season, which will premiere on September 28, the 50th anniversary special will air on Sunday, February 16, 2025. Yes, the Saturday Night Live special will air on a Sunday. The jokes just keep comin’.

(Via Deadline)