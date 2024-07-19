In 2021, Lorne Michaels talked to CBS Mornings‘ Gayle King about when he might retire from Saturday Night Live, the late-night sketch series that’s aired on NBC since 1975. “I think I’m committed to doing the show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years,” he said. “I’d like to see that through and I have a feeling that would be a really good time to leave.” Well, guess what: it’s three years later, and the 50th anniversary is fast approaching. Lorne (in journalism, you typically refer to people by their last name, but calling him “Michaels” feels weird — he’s Lorne) hasn’t given any updates about whether he still plans to hand SNL‘s reins over to someone else. But it’s a storyline worth watching as the show reaches golden jubilee status. Here’s everything we know about SNL season 50, including returning cast members and details on the 50th anniversary special.

Plot If only there was something happening this year for the SNL writers to cover. Oh well. SNL doesn’t have a “plot,” obviously, and little has been said about the upcoming season (although I am 95 percent sure that Glen Powell will be the host with Chappell Roan as the musical guest). But we do know details about the 50th anniversary special. As part of a “celebratory weekend,” the special will be three hours long and feature returning cast members and hosts. According to current cast member Mikey Day, “I believe every famous person in the universe will be there. It’s wild.” He added, “[It’s] going to be insane.” Cast No one from the season 49 cast has announced that they won’t be returning for season 50, so it’s possible everyone will be back, with the only major difference being featured players getting bumped to repertory players. Here’s the season 49 repertory cast: Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Marcello Hernández, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker are likely to be promoted to repertory players next season, according to Deadline, while Chloe Troast (who is so good) could be joined by new featured folks. They haven’t been revealed, however.