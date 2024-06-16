The ‘White Collar’ Reboot? Everything To Know About The Potential Continuation Of Matt Bomer’s Slick Crime-Solving Drama

Now, a reboot/revival is happening according to three of the show’s original stars and creator Jeff Eastin. Let’s look at the evidence that has gathered so far for updating this police procedural for those viewers who have been around for the long haul as well as the newer audience members.

If there was any doubt about Netflix being able to revive already-concluded series, then the summer of Suits should put that to rest forever. That phenomenon led to a Suits: LA pilot being fast-tracked , so with any luck, that wait will not be long for more news. However, another USA Network-aired series is now in luck. That would be White Collar, starring Matt Bomer as the most charmingly handsome thief who ever signed on to help the FBI trap other fraudsters. That adventure, which debuted in 2009 and ran for six seasons, arguably paving the way for Suits and now also following in its well-heeled footsteps.

Plot

As fans will recall, White Collar resolved around Neal Caffrey (Bomer), who becomes a criminal informant and helps FBI Special Agent in Charge Peter Burke (Tim DeKay) in what was essentially a weekly police procedural. Tiffani Thiessen portrayed Elizabeth Burke (wife of Peter), Hilarie Burton portrayed insurance agent (and love interest for Neal) Sara Ellis, and a trio of FBI agents were portrayed by Natalie Morales (as Lauren Cruz), Marasha Thomason (as Diana Berrigan), and Sharif Atkins (as Clinton Jones). The late Willie Garson (who died in 2021 following a battle with pancreatic cancer) stepped in as Mozzie, a shady friend of Caffrey who reluctantly also helped Burke on cases.

The chemistry-filled cast helped the show prevail over the concurrently running Covert Affairs on USA Network, and once White Collar popped onto the Netflix back library, it was only a matter of time before revival-or-reboot talk got serious. And yes, it’s very serious, from the point where Matt Bomer first revealed to TV Line, “There has been talk. It’s actually very legitimate talk, it’s in conversation,” as well as “there is a plan in effect.”

That talk grew even more legitimate in a recent Variety-hosted panel, in which Bomer declared, “I’m in!” Eastin revealed that “we’re gonna reboot” and that he had been penning the first reboot script. Both DeKay and Thiessen confirmed that they had read the script, which “honors Willie,” and are onboard, too:

“It’s a fantastic script and it answers all the questions that one would have if you watch the show,” DeKay said, “and it would introduce the show to those who haven’t seen it as well. Both edges of the sword are honed.” “It honors Willie, too, in a profound way,” DeKay said. “With such sensitivity and such heart,” Thiessen added. “I told Jeff after I finished it, I literally was so excited, but at the same time had tears in my eyes – for good reason. You captured the suspense, the thrill, the characters and the love in that reboot.”

Cast

As already mentioned, Matt Bomer, Tiffani Theissen, and Tim DeKay have all expressed that they will happily join onto the reboot, but here’s video evidence (courtesy of Variety), so the audience can hold them to it.