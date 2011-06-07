Review: USA’s ‘White Collar’ & ‘Covert Affairs’ return

USA has built itself up into one of the biggest powers on cable – especially when it comes to original scripted drama – by keeping things light (both in tone and actual color palette) and offering up a seemingly endless supply of easy, breezy shows featuring attractive people in warm settings investigating mysteries of both the simple and ongoing variety. And if you just want a little eye candy, or something to turn your brain off in front of at the end of a tough day, USA’s current roster has plenty to offer.
But of the three basic components in the formula of nearly every USA show since “Burn Notice” replaced “Monk” as the network flagship – colorful and/or likable heroes, entertaining standalone cases and an involving longer story arc – rarely will you find the same show successfully working all three at once. Really, the only one that carried this three-part harmony off for any significant length of time was “Burn Notice” itself, and that was essentially for one season (the show’s second). The characters have stayed consistently engaging, but there have been plenty of periods where either the mythology has fallen flat or the cases of the week have seemed especially forgettable. On occasion, the show has struggled with both at the same time, and even the superhuman charm of Bruce Campbell and Jeffrey Donovan’s facility for weird accents can only go so far. (Though I have a good feeling about the new season, given where the last one ended.)
Most of USA’s other shows tend to understand that interesting characters matter – it’s in the network slogan and everything – but they can be even more dicey when it comes to both the weekly and seasonal storytelling. Some shows eventually improve, while others get stuck in a rut after a while – a dichotomy neatly represented by tonight’s return of “White Collar” at 9 and “Covert Affairs” at 10.
For the longest time, “White Collar” seemed like it was going to only get the first part of the formula right. As, respectively, a clever FBI agent and the dashing (i.e. ridiculously handsome) thief enlisted to help the bureau crack the toughest cases, Tim DeKay and Matthew Bomer had charisma and chemistry to spare, and Willie Garson added some extra flavor as Bomer’s crooked pal, always reluctantly pulled into the FBI investigations. Unfortunately, “White Collar” creator Jeff Eastin and his writers failed to surround them with interesting stories. The big ongoing arc in the early days involved Bomer’s Neal Caffrey trying to track down his ex-girlfriend, a character who never seemed worth the amount of devotion both Neal and the series had for her. And for the most part, the white collar cases themselves seemed to suggest that there was a reason most police dramas stuck to more violent and/or sensational crimes.
But “White Collar” enters its third season working a much more interesting long-term angle, involving a recovered Nazi submarine full of priceless, stolen works of art. Last season ended with the artwork allegedly burned up in a fire, but with DeKay’s Peter Burke assuming they were really stolen by Neal – and Neal himself getting an anonymous note pointing him to those very same items.
The heart of this show is the relationship between cop and crook, two men with different agendas but roughly equal brainpower. Previous sections of the show either had them working so in harmony that there was no tension to the case of the week scenes, or else tried awkwardly to manufacture conflict between the two of them. The way this story plays out in the season premiere, however, and how it sets things up for the future, is both more genuine and compelling. Peter and Neal now have very good reason to be wary of each other, and that not only suggests good things in the future but spices up all of their interactions while they work their latest case. It’s a vast improvement, and a welcome example of a show eventually finding itself by eliminating outside distractions and focusing as much as possible on the core concept.
“Covert Affairs,” on the other hand, enters its second season still not having figured out what it has to offer beyond putting Piper Perabo into designer suits and letting her show off her rookie spy character Annie Walker’s impressive skills with foreign languages and working a stick shift. (It’s the first espionage drama I can remember that makes defensive driving seem like the most important thing you can learn at spy school.)
And Perabo looks great, has boundless, likable energy and plays very well opposite Christopher Gorham (Annie’s blind, suave handler Augie) and Kari Matchett (Annie’s CIA boss Joan). But there’s no there there. Annie’s missions each week are forgettable, and most seem to revolve around Annie seeming to get too personally invested, only for her instincts to be proven right over her more jaded colleagues. And the two ongoing story arcs – one about Annie’s ex-boyfriend Ben (Eion Bailey), now some kind of rogue spy; the other about Joan’s husband Arthur (Peter Gallagher) being investigated by both a reporter and his Agency bosses – still feel half-baked at best, like creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord know that part of their obligation as USA showrunners is to have something percolating long-term, and are keeping these going until they strike on something better.
As it stands right now, “Covert Affairs” is pleasant but completely disposable. It achieves the bare minimum USA seems to require of its shows, which is to be something you can watch while folding laundry or throwing out junk mail. But as “Burn Notice” has demonstrated in the past, and as “White Collar” seems to have finally figured out, there’s a whole lot more that can be done with the USA formula than just good enough.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
—-
Also, before anybody asks, I don’t think either show is going to be getting weekly review treatment around here. In general, even the USA shows I really really like can be tough to analyze on an episode-by-episode basis. So for now my plan is to keep watching “White Collar” to see if the improvement continues, watch “Covert Affairs” while doing other things, and if one show or the other inspires some kind of specific critical point, I’ll write about that particular episode. But don’t expect either to join the rotation as of now.
Fair enough. I do like White Collar–Matt Bomer IS “ridiculously handsome,” and the chemistry with Tim DeKay is strong–but I acknowledge its weaknesses. I honestly never cared much about girlfriend Kate but was intrigued by the music box plotline. Also, I live just a few blocks from the limestone mansion used for the exterior of Diahann Carroll’s home, so I get a kick out of that. I don’t entirely approve of distrust re-entering into Neal and Peter’s relationship, because they’d finally reached a good place that seemed to work really well, but we’ll see.
Covert Affairs might be better with a different lead. Perabo has no real personality, and her storylines are boring. The supporting cast has been far more interesting. I watch it, but it’s not appointment television, by any stretch of the imagination…
Good to know White Collar is improving a little. I tried it last season and was bored, might try it again.
The problem with Covert Affairs is that Augie would be a far more compelling lead. If he were the star, this show would get interesting fast. But as is, he’s the potentially game winning quarterback playing second fiddle to a lead who seems chosen by polling and focus groups to appeal to 14 year old girls.
Totally agree! I only watch this show because of Auggie, even if he’s a bit of a cliche.
The show keeps hinting back and forth that Augie may not be really blind and that irks me.
I agree he should be in the lead, but then Gorham has much more presence that she has.
USA Network’s sister outfit, SyFy, already tried a series with Gorham in the lead role: Jake 2.0. Yeah, he was plenty engaging, and no, it didn’t fly. One season, and it was yanked. So I doubt USA will try that again.
Definitely agree that White Collar is the stronger of the two shows. I think the cases were more compelling and interesting in season 1, but the bigger arc of the music box and Adler was better in season 2. I’m glad that’s all over and done with, and I’m interested to see Neal (Matt Bomer is so ridiculously attractive!) get back to his con-man nature with the Nazi treasure.
I usually only watch Covert Affairs when there’s nothing else on, Piper Perabo just doesn’t do anything for me.
I completely agree with you that Covert is throwaway TV. It works well when you don’t think about it (and the premiere continues to solidify that. But the supporting characters are interesting enough.
White Collar has finally figured out how to do long term storytelling. I’m very into where they are going to take the season. I do have one issue with the premiere, but I won’t ruin it for those who haven’t seen it.
I caught a single episode of White Collar last year and was immediately into it. It’s the summer movie of TV shows and that’s a compliment- consistently fun, pretty to look at, and easy to digest.
I was wary reading that Neal and Peter are going to be on the outs this year because I think their chemistry makes the show, but we’ll see. We’ll also see about all the guest stars, hopefully they fit in well and don’t stick out like sore thumbs.
Really glad this show is coming back tonight.
I agree about the chemistry. I don’t know, the chess match that this season seems to be setting up might appeal to many fans, but I didn’t enjoy what I saw of it last night. After the past two years, Neal’s decision to go for the big score (or at least his attitude about it) seemed a little sudden, and jarring.
What did you think of it?
IT MAKES ME SO DAMN ANGRY WHEN PEOPLE IGNORE PSYCH!!!!
You made a BIG MISTAKE saying that Burn Notice was now the Networks flagship show. Psych is now coming into it’s sixth season on USA and is the oldest show on the network with the most loyal fan base and the most stable ratings. Not to mention that it easily has the best and most talented cast of any show around today plus it is absolutely hilarious and after six years is still the most original show on the Network. James Roday, Maggie Lawson, DulÃ© Hill and Tim Omundson are the most talented group of actors on TV today.
These other shows are a poor second compared to Psych.
I enjoy Psych quite a bit, but “the best and most talented cast of any show around today”? Really? There are some good comic actors on that show, but, well, Breaking Bad exists. Archer exists. Those two examples are enough for me, but I’m sure other commenters could bring up umpteen other examples.
Mac, yes, Pysch is USA’s oldest show, but Burn Notice is its highest-rated. And Psych was one of the shows USA modeled on Monk when Monk was the flagship. Most of the shows the channel has debuted post-Burn Notice are clearly modeled on Burn Notice. It’s the flagship.
Psych isn’t bad, but I think the quality has definitely gone down in the past couple of years. Last season was a hot mess. The cast is good, but the chemistry is stronger between the White Collar cast. I don’t watch Burn Notice (though I feel like I should) but I see much more promotion for White Collar than Burn Notice these days, and it seems like White Collar is turning into USA’s prized gem. It’s pretty much universally loved by critics and audience, and the ratings are pretty good as well. But perhaps that’s just because Burn Notice’s return isn’t until later this month.
Yeah, you’ll see tons of Burn Notice promos later in the month. More to the point, networks spend more time and money promoting younger shows than older ones, simply because the younger ones have more room to grow. Burn Notice isn’t suddenly going to acquire several million new viewers this late in its run.
I honestly cannot tell if Mac is being sarcastic or dead serious. To defend “Psych” of all things so stridently… yikes.
Anyway, everyone knows that USA’s real flagship is RAW!
Psych has such charm and the leads are so entertaining, that you keep watching even though the plots are awful and at least three times an episode I pause the DVR and say “who writes this crap?”
I watch most of the USA Network shows, along with the more challenging stuff on AMC and HBO, because they’re fun. They’re perfect summer entertainment and so much more engaging than the CSIs and Law and Orders. That being said, I bailed on Psych last season just like I bailed on Monk, because it’s so predictable. And the writing on Psych went from OK to horrible. The appealing stars and even the second bananas, like Corbin Bernson, are not enough.
So they exchanged the cast from the pilot with some who can act?
Sorry, Mac — Psych is weak, juvenile claptrap and just about everyone on it irritates the hell out of me. It’s a waste, if only because its humor is aimed at 15-year-old boys (or men with an equivalent emotional age). But because there are just enough viewers out there who are either actual or overgrown adolescents, it still has an audience. Lowest common denominator programming again. Like P.T. Barnum said: you’ll never go broke underestimating the taste of the American public. Ugh …
I love white collar it is my favorite show. Both Tim Dekay and Matt Bomer are great together. I mm not sure I am loving the new Sara girl. I think it is fine for now, but I hope it does not turn into a soup opera.
About Covert Affairs, I have only seen a few ep. I never really got sold on it. I don’t really like the lead. She seems good, but not great. I will give it another try.
I keep confusing In Plain Sight for Covert Affairs and vice versa. Is that racist or are these two shows basically the same show?
I would go with WWE Raw as USA’s flagship show. Outside of a flirtation with Spike TV, that show has been on that channel since 1993 and with much better ratings than any of those shows.
Personally, I think that In Plain Sight has more depth. Mary McCormack is a better actress than Piper Perabo and Mary Shannon is a more interesting, plausible character. Both shows suffer from predictable story lines, but the central theme of In Plain Sight is that of second chances and renewal. Even though it certainly deals with the down side of going into hiding and creating a new identity, there’s an element of hope as the characters in the weekly episodes try to get their bearings. I guess I prefer that to the spy drama.
When I say I really don’t expect much from White Collar, I don’t mean this a slight on the show. I expect to enjoy 60 minutes of drooling over Matt Bomer (fwiw they were filming outside my building a few weeks ago and he is even more ridiculously handsome in person), great chemistry (and affection) between the leads, an even working ‘partnership’ – Neal wins sometimes, Peter wins others, and a few heist moves. And really that’s enough to keep me watching. Anything above that is gravy.
It’s not on par with Mad Men or Justified but it’s an enjoyable hour of tv week in and week out.
As far as Burn Notice goes, yes they left things off very interestingly and there is great potential as to where they can take the show from here. However, i find this very similar to the position Dexter was in at the close of season 4. It ended with a massive game changer that could of propelled the show in a totally new and exciting direction. Instead it opted to go back to more of the same, play it safe, keep the status quo. USA seems to be very much of that mindset, even more so then showtime, so while it would be great to see Michael back as a CIA agent, working with the full resources of teh government and seeing where we go from there, my guess is they will find a way , probably early on in the first episode, to erase everything that happened at the end of season 4 and have the merry band back together doing cases of the week by the second episode the latest.
Burn Notice is the only USA show i somewhat tolerate……Simple network showing simple shows for simple people
I never finished the first season of Covert Affairs. In fact the only reason I tuned in is because Piper is so unbelievably cute and charming. But the show itself was not really captivating me.
I never finished the first season, either, but I do like Christopher Gorham. Just not enough to keep watching a show that doesn’t do much for me.
“Piper Perabo.” How do you pronounce that last name?
Alan is still waiting for Piper to go on his podcast and tell him personally how it is pronounced.
To be fair, Alan pronounces it the intuitive way. The correct pronunciation sounds weird. :)
I’ve only seen a couple episodes of White Collar. I wasn’t interested enough to seek out more. It doesn’t mean it’s a bad show, just not one that hooked me. Weirdly, I’ve liked Piper Perabo since I saw her in Lost and Delirious. Hulu made the entire first season available so I watched it. Perabo’s really likeable in this role. It’s easy to see how her character gets people to trust her. However, there’s not much else going on in the show, certainly nothing that requires a per episode exegesis. It’s sort of like a Memorial Day or July 4th movie–no need to expect any mental heavy lifting. I’ll add it to the rotation this summer along with In Plain Sight since there doesn’t seem to be much on of interest this time of year.
I watch White Collar and Burn Notice. Burn Notice used to be my favorite between the two, but became tediously procedural. I still have the last 6 episodes on the DVR, I’ll get to them, but my wife already gave up on it. The ongoing story in White Collar can be pretty weak, but the cast works very well together. I tried watching Psych (6 straight episodes I recorded during one of USAs marathons) and it was just too goofy. Just as the supporting characters roll their eyes during the psychic “schtick” so do I, and the plots (if you can call them that) are pretty horrible.
However, White collar and Burn Notice are better than the majority of hour long shows on the Big 4 Networks. Most are either too-procedural (any show that starts with a body on a gurney within the first 5 minutes) or soap-operish (like supposed “medical” procedurals). I think only Chuck (still awesome 4 seasons in) and Fringe (very glad it was picked up) are worth watching on the major Networks.
Write a comment…You want more conflict between crook and cop? Interesting. I stopped watching because there was too much.
As for Perabo, if they had kept her out of suits and more running around in stockinged feet i might have hung around (after all good writing is not really something mainstream engages in, you have to find other aspects to like) or if Augie had remained as cool as he was in the pilot, but alas.
You want more conflict between crook and cop? Interesting. I stopped watching because there was too much.
As for Perabo, if they had kept her out of suits and more running around in stockinged feet i might have hung around (after all good writing is not really something mainstream engages in, you have to find other aspects to like) or if Augie had remained as cool as he was in the pilot, but alas.
what abpout Royal Pains? that’s as enjoyable as any of the other USA shows.