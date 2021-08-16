(Yes, There Will Be Spoilers)

Even as television has started to eclipse movies in the cultural conversation, we’ve become accustomed to disappointing endings. Even with beloved shows slightly disappointing finales (or at least polarizing ones), are practically the norm — Seinfeld, The Sopranos, Lost, Game of Thrones — the list goes on. These days if you can end a popular series without the fans sending you death threats or petitioning to remake the final season, you’ve succeeded.

The ending doesn’t necessarily make or break a show. Just as with an ex or a dead relative, we can choose to remember the better days if it serves us. Endings are hard, that’s just the nature of them. As Brian DePalma said, “Endings are tough. If you can get two or three great endings to your movies in a career, it’s a miracle.”

Last night’s The White Lotus finale on HBO Max gave us arguably the ultimate counter-example: a series that maybe didn’t become a classic until the ending. As Brian Cox’s fictionalized screenwriting guru Robert McKee lectures in Adaptation, “Wow them with the ending, and you’ve got yourself a hit.” Is this now true for television too?

All season, Mike White’s series (he wrote and directed all six episodes) bent genres. It was largely a farce-ish comedy of manners set at a fictional resort in Hawaii (it was filmed at the Four Seasons in Maui). Yet The White Lotus was always heavy on the drama, whether it was the long-suffering hotel manager, Armond (Murray Bartlett) repeatedly falling off the wagon and getting caught with his face in an underling’s ass (HBO’s second depiction of comedic analingus after Desie and Marni on Girls, if my math serves) or Paula (Brittany O’Grady) convincing her island boyfriend, Kai (Kekoa Kekumano) to rob her friend’s rich parents, and the ensuing fight scene.

In a lot of ways, The Sopranos is The White Lotus‘s closest analogue. A big part of the appeal of both is that every character is an asshole in his or her own special way, a kaleidoscope of assholes (in White Lotus‘s case both literal and metaphorical). White Lotus was heavy on contemporary politics, especially amongst the Mossbachers, and neither the smarmy Sheryl Sandberg-esque mom played by Connie Britton, her college lib know-it-all daughter played by Sydney Sweeney, or the rest of the family (clueless dad played by Steve Zahn, weirdo incel son played by Fred Hechinger, a tokenized friend of the fam Paula) ever came out seeming like the “winner” in any conversation. That’s a rare quality when political satires often start with the answer rather than the question and work backward to hector the dumbest viewer until they submit.

The White Lotus finale even gave us its first death scene, which, Sopranos-like, it treated with equal elements of comedy, tragedy, slapstick, and farce. Not since Pauly Walnuts walked through poison oak trying to kill Mikey Palmice or Tony beat Ralphie to death over a horse have we seen a death as perfectly staged and executed as Armond expiring from a stab wound to the chest in a hotel bathtub after spitefully shitting in a guest’s suitcase.

Yet The Sopranos was a “mob show,” at least in format if not entirely in practice. The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, Eastbound and Down, Six Feet Under, Girls, even Succession and Mare of Easttown — usually with HBO shows we at least have a general idea of what kind of show we’re getting. With all those shows, we knew what “the hook” would be, so to speak.