Where Does Greg Go From Here In ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3?

Warning: spoilers for The White Lotus season two are ahead.

Sometimes, it’s really hard to be right. During the last few episodes of The White Lotus, it became increasingly clear that Tanya would not make it out of Sicily alive. And while a lot of the fan theories were correct, there was one good surprise: she wasn’t murdered! But her husband sure did try to kill her for money, as many fans suspected. Again- being right is tough!

Even though Tanya’s husband Greg hired Quentin to have her killed, Tanya was able to figure it out before they could get to her first. After a dramatic shoot-out, Tanya almost escaped before she ultimately hit her head and drowned in the water. But she went out on he own terms, and that’s what matters here.

While we don’t know exactly how much of this story will make its way into season three, there are a lot of unanswered questions. Will Greg get away with trying to kill his wife? What happened to Quentin’s friend who was able to flee the boat? Is Greg really a cowboy? These are all very important questions for the upcoming season, should Mike White choose to explore those themes.

Obviously, Greg could also disappear off the map and start a new life at a Holiday Inn somewhere, but he doesn’t seem like the type to let things go, so it seems like we might get more of Greg in season three.

It’s also important to keep in mind that at the end of the season, Jack warns Portia that he works for “powerful people” who may or may not be associated with Greg. While the right thing would be for Portia to keep her head down and pretend nothing happened, we know that she is a millennial, so maybe she will have a true-crime phase and start a podcast aimed at trying to figure out what happened to her former boss. You never know!