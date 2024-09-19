Who Is Aubrey Plaza’s Character, Rio Vidal, In ‘Agatha All Along’?

Aubrey Plaza has shown range when it comes to her baseline sarcastic persona. She can be a sarcastic lawyer, a sarcastic government employee, and even a sarcastic criminal. So why not throw a witch in there too?

Plaza appears in Disney+‘s Agatha All Along, the WandaVision spinoff that has been in the works for nearly four years. Fan-favorite Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn, returns to the screen after her showdown with Wanda, though now she’s powerless and needs the assistance of a coven. This is where Rio Vidal comes in.

Rio Vidal is Plaza’s warrior witch who has a longstanding grudge against Agatha. At first, Rio seems like an ally to Agatha, but as you may recall from WandaVision, there are a lot of misleading illusions happening in this universe. It seems like the two witches have a complex history, which will be revealed as the series progresses.

When it comes to her powers, Rio is a Green Witch (not that kind) which means she channels her powers from earth elements. Plaza told Total Film, “I did research some stuff in the comics that was very helpful. The Green Witch is about nature. The Green Witch is about life and death and all kinds of things,” she said, adding, “There’s more to those characters than meets the eye, that’s all I can say.” She is also referred to as a “scary bitch” so that’s something!

In a preview for the series, Plaza described her character as “very powerful and mysterious and has almost a shape-shifting quality, where you kind of never know what version you’re going to get. So I was really excited about the challenge of that and getting to play a character that’s playing by [her] own rules.”

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.