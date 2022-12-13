The cast of The White Lotus didn’t throw any cocaine parties while filming season two (probably…?), but it was not a drug-free — or fake dong-free — environment.

On Monday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Aubrey Plaza was asked about a hike that she and co-star Meghann Fahy went on while in Italy. The Taylor Swift fan previously blamed the Parks and Recreation standout for getting them lost, but there’s more to the story than that. “First of all, Meghann Fahy is an incredible actress. I just want to give it up to her. Her performance on the show is sick,” Plaza told host Seth Meyers. That being said, Fahy left out the “most important part” of the hiking story:

“We were on mushrooms. I don’t know if, like, maybe her parents don’t like… We took a little one. And so, when she was telling the story… I’m like, she told the story and it was like, ‘Aubrey was on the road, and all these Italian guys are on motorcycles, and Aubrey was like, ‘Don’t look at me.’ I was tripping! It was terrifying.”

If HBO needs some programming until The White Lotus season three premieres, I would absolutely watch a show where Aubrey Plaza and Meghann Fahy wander around the globe while tripping balls. It would be like The Trip, but with more psychological torture.

