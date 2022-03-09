When Does ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Take Place In Star Wars Timeline?

As the heavily anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series inches closer to its debut on Disney+, details on the series have been kept to a minimum as Lucasfilm, much like Marvel, notoriously plays things close to its chest. Obviously, the Ewan McGregor-fronted series would take place after the events of 2005’s Revenge of the Sith, which showed Obi-Wan’s Jedi pupil Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) turn to the Dark Side and become Darth Vader, but exactly how much time has passed since the final prequel film was not known. Until now.

Following the release of the first Obi-Wan Kenobi teaser trailer, Lucasfilm provided an official synopsis for the series, which places it 10 years after Revenge of the Sith and nine years before the first Star Wars film A New Hope. This timeframe is clearly evident as Obi-Wan is shown keeping a watchful eye on a young Luke Skywalker, who is no longer the small infant being handed to Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton) and his wife Beru (Bonnie Piesse) in the final moments of Sith.

The presence of Inquisitors also places the series further past the events of Revenge of the Sith. Working at the behest of Darth Vaders, the Inquisitors are an elite group of Force sensitive lightsaber wielding assassins tasked with hunting what remains of the Jedi after they were ruthlessly slaughtered by the Emperor’s diabolical Order 66. The Inquisitors were prominently featured in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, which takes place five years before A New Hope. Their live-action debut in Obi-Wan Kenobi is sure to go over huge with Star Wars fans.

Obi-Wan Kenobi starts streaming May 25 on Disney+.