Who Is Killing The Saviors On ‘The Walking Dead’?

In this week’s episode of The Walking Dead, “The Bridge,” we learned that someone appears to be picking off Saviors. Maggie is informed by Michonne early in the episode that an ethanol shipment didn’t make it from the Sanctuary to The Hilltop because the Saviors delivering it disappeared; Eugene tells Rick that six Saviors have disappeared in the last month; Alden tells Rick of a number of other Savior disappearances that don’t sound like desertion; and at the end of the episode, someone approaches — and likely kills — Justin.

Who keeps picking off these Saviors? The only real clue that we have is that it is someone that Justin seems to know. When Justin saw this person, he lowered his weapon, which allowed this person to attack Justin with ease. So, we can basically rule out a new character.

We can, however, assume that it is someone who has it in for the Saviors, which could be any number of people. Daryl seems to hate them the most, but obviously, this is not how Daryl handles things — he’s more out in the open about his hatred. That thought actually gave me pause, because after Daryl’s fight with Justin earlier in the episode, Carol told him, “We’ll deal with him, but not like this.” Maybe Carol has been dealing with the Saviors in other ways? Maybe that’s why she asked to be posted up in The Sanctuary in the first place, because she wanted to be closer to the Saviors so that she could kill them one-by-one, as revenge perhaps for all the members of The Kingdom they took out?