Who Is Narrating ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble?’

Jesse Eisenberg recently made the courageous jump to television to star in FX’s Fleishman Is In Trouble, a drama based on the 2019 best-selling novel of the same name. Eisenberg plays the titular Toby Fleishman, who is going through a messy divorce with Claire Danes when she suddenly disappears, leaving him a newly single dad of two in New York City, who relies on his two close friends for help while piecing together exactly what went wrong in his marriage.

While we are all used to Eisenberg’s fast-talking characters, Fleishman’s thoughts are actually narrated by someone entirely different: his friend Libby, played by (fellow Now You See Me alum!) Lizzy Caplan. Libby chronicles Fleishman’s story while also navigating her own personal life.

Caplan revealed earlier this year that she was drawn to Libby after becoming a mom for the first time. “In many ways, I identified with Libby more than I’ve identified with any other character I’ve played,” Caplan told Vanity Fair. “[Libby] feels very trapped in her life, and I started shooting the show when I was a new mother to my first baby…I was getting to have this very fulfilling acting gig at the same time that I was fulfilling these lifelong domesticity dreams that I kicked down the road for so long.” Caplan’s onscreen husband is played by Josh Radnor.

Fleishman is in Trouble airs new episodes on FX on Hulu every Thursday.

(Via CinemaHolic)