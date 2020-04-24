After eight seasons and four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Drama Series (including one win), Homeland comes to an end this weekend. The Showtime series was once a genuine sensation, but in recent years, it’s settled into a comfortable, occasionally thrilling groove anchored by still-strong performances from Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, who appeared on Thursday’s episode of The Late Show to discuss the final episode. But before getting into that, let’s have a look at Patinkin’s eyebrows.

Magnificent. Anyway, host Stephen Colbert had the two actors play a game called “There’s No Place Like Homeland,” giving him a chance to “ask as many questions” about the show as he can. Do you bring back Peter Quinn or Max? “What?!?” Danes responded, incredulously. “Impossible.” (The correct answer is Peter Quinn.) Is there any chance Saul is actually the bad guy? “Oh my god, I can’t believe you thought of that Stephen,” Patinkin answered. “You are just… you should have been Carrie Mathison.”

And finally, can you describe the series finale in one word?

Danes: “Conclusive-ish.”

Patinkin: “I would say beginning-ish.”

That’s helpful-ish. The Homeland series finale airs this Sunday on Showtime at 9 p.m. EST. You can watch the (Timothée Chalamet-free) episode trailer below.