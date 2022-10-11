(House of the Dragon spoilers will be found below.)

The Game of Thrones prequel amped up the soap-operatic vibes in Episode 8. Part of these developments were said, of course, when the long-suffering King Viserys I finally bit the dust. The series also dealt out some carnage (when Daemon mostly beheaded Vaemond) and some delicious saltiness (between Drama Kings Aemond and Daemon), but then there were some truly despicable developments having to do with the worst character on the show thus far.

We’re talking about Aegon Targaryen, the foolish tool who jerked off in a significant window while portrayed by Ty Tennant, who has been replaced in a slightly older incarnation by Tom Glynn-Carney. Both actors showed off their bums as a means to show us how (literally) assy Aegon is, and this week, the character committed sexual assault on a serving girl. Will this come back to bite Aegon in the butt, thereby making him face actual consequences?

I’m skeptical about that last part because Queen Alicent mistakenly believes that Viserys spoke of the prophecy and meant that Aegon should be king. Alicent obviously knows about the rape, and she will likely continue sweeping the offense under the rug after sending Dyana off with a bag full of money “for your troubles.” Director Geeta Patel clarified that Dyana appears to be alive and only drank tea meant to prevent pregnancy, not to actually poison her. She may have disappeared or simply elsewhere in the Red Keep, but does anyone else know the truth?

Alicent, while lecturing the young woman, did chide her because two other people knew what happened in this “incident” that took place in Aegon’s quarters. And a member of the Kingsguard is aware of the situation, given that he informed Alicent about what had happened. This knight, Ser Arryk Cargyll, happens to also have a twin named Erryk (their parents must have cursed themselves after coming up with those names). As Inverse reminds us, those twins were part of the tournament during the show’s pilot that actually feels like it aired several months ago. A lot has gone down since then!

Whether anything will happen to Arryk as a result of his knowledge, well, that’s something we’ll have to guess about. But we won’t have to wait long to find out what (if anything) happens as a result of the sexual assault, since only two episodes remain in this season. With any luck, we’ll find out that Dyana’s recovering from her trauma, and hopefully, Aegon (who also happens to married) can stop being the worst at some point.

HBO’s House of the Dragon airs on Sundays at 9:00pm EST.