AMC

This week’s episode of The Walking Dead, “Guardians,” is what we might charitably call uneventful. Saddled in the back half of the season with six episodes of material and eight episodes to fill, The Walking Dead slipped into neutral this week as it continues to move pieces into place. There’s a major event coming soon with the Fair, but The Walking Dead operates in eight-episode increments and Angela Kang obviously wants to hold it until the season finale and push the all-out Whisperers war into next season. She’s had to invent a storyline to fill one episode (“Scars,” the 14th episode of the season, is expected to cover the X-scars on Daryl and Michonne in flashbacks), but that continues to leave considerable filler.

The A-plot this week feels very typical of the way The Walking Dead often draws out a story. Three episodes ago, Daryl and Michonne captured and imprisoned Lydia. Two episodes ago, Daryl and Henry got to know Lydia and began to care about her. In last week’s episode, they had to give Lydia up to Alpha, while in this week’s episode, Daryl, Henry, and Connie retrieve Lydia, moving the story back to where it was two episodes ago, with Lydia living inside The Hilltop. Two steps forward, one step back. Or as the old U2 song goes, “Running to Stand Still.”

It’s not that the excursion was a complete waste. Alpha’s actions in the episode reiterated what a terrible mother she is, highlighted by a story she tells about watching her daughter playing with plastic bags. When Lydia — as a child — began to suffocate on the bag, Alpha waited until she was near death to save her, and then beat the hell out of her for playing with the bag (most parents would limit themselves to a few stern words and a time out, but Alpha goes that extra mile!). The episode also spent the series first extended period with Alpha’s right-hand, Beta, played by Sons of Anarchy’s Ryan Hurst, whose voice here is more Clay Morrow than Opie. I found it curious that The Walking Dead would waste a familiar face with a character who exclusively operates under his mask, but I get it now. Hurst does great work with his voice here, and he’s legit terrifying and a great complement to Alpha. She’s got the creepy Mom thing down pat, while Beta is her muscle, a man who is not squeamish about casually removing a face from a zombie’s head.