Don’t worry, though. If you crave longer streaming TV seasons, then Peter’s return will gift a substantial amount of time to you, compared to other current ultrapopular spy series.

The second The Night Agent season is now streaming on Netflix , and the story will take Gabriel Basso’s out-of-the-basement operative to Bangkok and New York City. Sure, there are a few D.C.-based scenes as well, but in contrast to the first season, Peter’s new assignment is very off-the-books. Until it isn’t.

How Many Episodes Are In The Night Agent Season 2?

For this new season, The Night Agent remains committed to delivering 10 episodes. A third season will also surface, although Netflix hasn’t yet revealed if the same tradition will continue.

As hinted above, Peter’s lengthy assignments stand in contrast to The Diplomat‘s recent six episode season that riled people up due to the finale’s seemingly abrupt ending (but will continue with an eight-episode third season). Netflix’s Black Doves and Apple TV+’s Slow Horses also favor the six-episode structure, but Peter goes long. That’s simply his thing.

This series also delivers forgivably complicated plots, so that the “longer” seasons don’t feel padded, and of course, this second season somehow includes plenty of Rose (Luciane Buchanan) despite the parting of ways for the doomed couple in the first season finale. Maybe that’s because Peter won’t stop answering the phone, even when he manages to successfully go AWOL.

The Night Agent‘s second season co-stars Brittany Snow, Teddy Sears, Arienne Mandi, and Amanda Warren, and be sure to carve out plenty of weekend time if you plan to binge.