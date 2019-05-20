The Winner Of The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Left People Feeling Conflicted

HBO

[Spoilers for the series finale of Game of Thrones, obviously]

“When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. There is no middle ground.” Those were the immortal words spoken by Cersei Lannister from the seventh episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones, all the way back in 2011. It’s a lesson she should have taken to heart: she died playing the game. As did, as we found during tonight’s series finale, Daenerys Targaryen. The Mother of Dragons, er, Dragon was stabbed and killed by her lover/relative — gonna miss this show — Jon Snow, who finally saw Dany for what she is (was): a tyrant.

While Jon’s blade is still inside Daenerys, Drogon senses a disturbance in the force and flies to the Great Hall to protect his mother. It’s too late. For a moment, it looks like Drogon’s going to kill Jon, but instead, he sets fire to the Iron Throne, melting the symbolic piece of ugly furniture. The Iron Throne is officially no more, and Westeros is without a king/queen. Cue: an inspiring speech from Tyrion to the most important powerful leaders left alive (and, uh, Davos). He’s had some time to think while being locked in prison, and he thinks he’s found the perfect candidate to lead the “six kingdoms.” Wait, Bran?

All hail King Bran the Broken, ruler of the Six Kingdoms and Protector of the Realm. Long may he reign, I guess? This choice left fans feeling… conflicted.