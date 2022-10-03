Whoopi Goldberg took a moment on The View to call out a rogue piece of film criticism that caught her attention. The longtime actress/daytime talk show recently starred in Till, a film about the 1955 lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till in Mississippi. However, as the reviews started coming in following Till‘s premiere at the New York Film Festival, one critic saw fit to accuse Goldberg of wearing a “distracting” fat suit. Here’s the thing though: Whoopi wasn’t wearing one.

While discussing the powerful film with her co-hosts, Whoopi called out the fat suit remarks and noted that she had been on steroids at the time during a well-documented bout with pneumonia.

.@WhoopiGoldberg speaks on the importance of her film 'Till,' which premiered at New York Film Festival, and she addresses a claim that she wore a fat suit in the film. "You should know that was not a fat suit," she says. "Just comment on the acting." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/V7ULf3c8Pi — The View (@TheView) October 3, 2022

Via Deadline:

“I don’t really care about how you felt about the movie,” Goldberg said this morning. “But you should know that was not a fat suit, that was me. That was me. That was steroids. Remember last year? I assume you don’t watch the show, or you would know that was not a fat suit. It’s OK not be a fan of movie, but you want to leave people’s looks out. Just comment on the acting. And if you have a question, ask somebody. I’m sure you didn’t mean to be demeaning.”

Despite not being thrilled with the situation, Goldberg didn’t mention the outlet that ran the fat suit accusation by name. However, Mediaite reports that the review in question was published by The Daily Beast. Following Goldberg’s on-air statement, an editor’s note has been added to the end of the piece, which reads: “This story has been updated to reflect that Whoopi Goldberg says she was not wearing a fat suit.”

(Via Deadline)