Whoopi Goldberg wasted no time tearing into Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after it was revealed that he used taxpayer funds to ship a plane full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard as part of an inhumane political stunt. Echoing a similar move by Texas, DeSantis wanted to teach “sanctuary cities” a lesson by dropping a fresh wave of immigrants on their doorsteps. Of course, DeSantis had no regard that these are human lives he’s messing with, and in the opening moments of Thursday’s The View, Goldberg blasted him for the “bonehead” move.

“I thought that was part of what we did here in the United States,” Goldberg said after reciting the message on the Statue of Liberty. “We welcomed people, invited people who were going through crap in the countries they lived in, getting abused in the countries they lived in. I thought we asked people to come here.”

GOV. DESANTIS SENDS 2 PLANES OF MIGRANTS TO MARTHA’S VINEYARD: Undocumented immigrants were put on planes in Texas and sent to Martha’s Vineyard, and the Florida governor said he used his state’s funds to help pay for it – #TheView co-hosts discuss. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/GfGvB6XzgS — The View (@TheView) September 15, 2022

In a particularly pointed smackdown, Goldberg noted that one of the people America welcomed through Ellis Island was DeSantis’ own great-great-grandmother. She came here from Italy in 1917. “She also could not read or write, but no one gave her permission to come,” Whoopi said via The Wrap. “She came, and we still took her in.”

Goldberg ended her remarks by saying the migrants could’ve been relocated humanely, but DeSantis chose political theater instead.

“These are people you’re playing with. These are real life people, with children and older people,” Goldberg said. “And you know, we can work it out. But if you’re going to be a bonehead, who wants to play with you? You know, call me crazy, but I don’t understand why you got to be nasty about it.”

(Via The Wrap)