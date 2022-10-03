On Monday morning, The View tackled Donald Trump’s recent racist attack on Mitch McConnell’s wife, which involved the former president referring to the former Secretary of Transportation as “Coco Chow” in a post on Truth Social. It was as racially charged as it gets, but as Alyssa Farah Griffin revealed, it’s nothing compared to what Trump is like behind closed doors.

As co-host Ana Navarro ripped Trump for being “a racist before he was president,” Griffin owned up to the fact that she should’ve known better before joining his administration as White House communications director. Griffin, who’s now permanently filling Meghan McCain’s old seat, said she hoped to see a better version of Trump when she agreed to work for him. That obviously did not happen.

TRUMP SLAMMED FOR ATTACKS ON McCONNELL, CHAO: In a post, he wrote that the Senate GOP leader must have a “death wish” after supporting a resolution to fund the federal government and made racist comments about McConnell’s wife – #TheView co-hosts react. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/F4QopkArl2 — The View (@TheView) October 3, 2022

Via Mediaite:

“I’m guilty as somebody who hoped to see the best in him, hoped he had a vision, and he wasn’t as bad as the worst of what we saw,” she replied. She then revealed Trump is far worse behind closed doors: “But I’m here to tell you guys at home, like, he is worse than you what see. He is worse than when he tweets out — or truths out — on social media. This is not what our country deserves. We are too divided.”

Griffin then dropped another shocker by revealing that she didn’t vote for Trump in 2016 because of his attacks on the Gold Star family of Khzir Kahn. However, that didn’t stop Griffin from joining his administration, which she now clearly regrets.

