AMC

Major Spoilers for last night’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead

Last night, Fear the Walking Dead not only delivered its best episode to date, it ended with the most surprising death in The Walking Dead universe, when a shy 12-year-old girl by the name of Charlie shot and killed Nick Clark (Frank Dillane).

The devastating loss of one of the original Fear characters and, to some, the face of the show, left fans on social media flabbergasted. In fact, I saw several people on Twitter blaming Nick’s sudden death on the influence of Scott Gimple, who was promoted from showrunner on The Walking Dead to the content head of the entire The Walking Dead universe.

Hey Scott Gimple and the rest of the production crew for the Walking Dead: if you keep killing our favorite characters off, we'll stop watching and kill your shows off. RIP Nick. #FearTWD #FeartheWalkingDead #TheWalkingDead — Fred Schaefer (@Fcsnva) April 30, 2018