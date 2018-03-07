Season five will be Silicon Valley‘s first without T.J. Miller, whose character, Erlich Bachman, went to the great opium den in the sky (he’s not actually dead; he just feels like he’s floating among the clouds). The comedian left the HBO series last year because “no one was sick of him, when he had worn thin but not worn out,” or maybe because “comedy writers in Hollywood are f*cking Harvard graduates and that’s why they’re smug as a bug,” or possibly due to his preference for “[parasailing] into the Cannes Film Festival for The Emoji Movie because that’s the next new funny thing that will make people laugh,” or any of the other claims in Miller’s still-fascinating exit interview. But Silicon Valley creator Mike Judge has a different take on what happened.
“There are a lot of different ways you can find out somebody doesn’t want to do the show anymore,” he said. “And it’s not fun to work with someone who doesn’t want to be there, [especially when] they’re one of the main people and you’ve got however many crew members and extras and people who are [not paid as well] and they’re all showing up before 7 a.m… It just wasn’t working.”
Miller, who was offered three episodes for Erlich’s send-off in season five (he declined), reportedly fell asleep on set, assuming he showed up at all, and one unnamed source called him a “danger” to have around. When reached for the comment about the allegations, Miller told The Hollywood Reporter, “In real life, I’m not always high like Erlich is. And this will blow your readers’ minds, but I’m not high when I work because it gets in the way of the comedy. I also am not a guy who’s blackout-drunk, bumping into things on set… What was occurring was I was out doing stand-up all the time, even if it meant I only got three hours of sleep. So, the thing I have a problem with? It’s pushing myself to do too much.” That still doesn’t explain Yogi Bear and The Emoji Movie.
As for Silicon‘s future without Miller? Well, a) Oscar nominee Kumail Nanjiani is still around, as is the rest of the incredibly strong ensemble and b) Judge isn’t worried. “There is no question that T.J. is really funny and that Erlich was really funny,” he said, but “I think there was only one time in the room where it was like, ‘Oh, that would’ve been a good thing for Erlich.'”
(Via The Hollywood Reporter)
This show probably dodged a bullet with letting Miller go, what with the rape accusation and all.
Am I alone in my perplexion about TJ Miller? I’m just not sure he’s funny. He says funny stuff, but I’m pretty sure he’d just dog on me in real life if I knew him. Maybe that says more about me than him.
I hated his stand up. He just fairs a lot better as schlubby actor. Kind of like Judah Friedlander.
He’s like the stand-up version of a PUA. Instead of a weird hat and a sachel of ‘negs’ he has weird facial hair and a the id to do anything to maintain attention. He gets the same laughs that the frat dude on the verge of being out of control at the kegger gets. More of an ‘incredulous at the spectacle’ laugh than a ‘that’s a trenchant observation’ laugh.
Im sure the show will be fine without him and by fine I mean theyll write the same exact season they have for the past 4 years. Seriously, its the same plot every season–which TJ Miller brought up when he initially left.
1. They invent new unheard of software
2. Group finds funding and everyone wants them
3. Richard decides he wants to move in another direction instead of continue their current work
4. They fuck up and lose all their money
5. They scramble to save Pied Piper but fuck up even more
6. Literally the last 5 mins of the last episode of the season they get saved by luck
You’re not wrong, but damn it if i don’t want a bottle of Trés Comas Tequila sitting on my mantle.
which is the same formula for Entourage and How To Make It In America (RIP). That’s HBOs go-to “sitcom” routine.
Silicon Valley is the only thing I’ve liked TJ Miller in. Seemed like the perfect role for him. It’s a loss for sure. The dynamic with Jian-Yang always amused me. It’s almost like we’re losing two characters…hopefully they can ‘pivot’ into another way to make Jian-Yang funny.
I trust in Mike Judge. Yes, the show’s plot is very formulaic, but that formula is just a framework for sharp, funny dialogue and that’s the reason why I will enjoy the show.