Paramount+ recently confirmed the returning cast members for the Teen Wolf revival movie that’s currently in the works. The show originally aired on MTV from 2011 to 2017 and featured an ensemble of teens in the fictional town of Beacon Hills, where not only were there werewolves but other supernatural forces like kitsune and lizard people (really!) running free in the quaint California town.

One of the few non-supernatural characters was Mieczysław “Stiles” Stilinski, aka Stiles, played by a then-unknown Dylan O’Brien. O’Brien’s character was the class clown/comic relief for the show, which did have its darker moments. Stiles was best friends with the titular teen werewolf, Scott McCall, and the two were longtime best friends. So, when the cast was announced and O’Brien was nowhere to be found, many fans were upset.

At first, many believed that O’Brien wasn’t going to return due to his skyrocketing popularity and upcoming projects. He starred in Taylor Swift’s monumental 13-minute music video for “All Too Well” last fall and was also cast in M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming feature, The Vanishings At Caddo Lake.

But now, fans suspect that O’Brien isn’t returning in solidarity with his former co-star Arden Cho, who played Kira in the original series. According to reports, Cho, the only actress of color in the main cast, declined to return after being offered significantly less money than her co-stars. Arden responded to a tweet about O’Brien, saying he’s a “good one.”

He’s a good one — Arden Cho (@arden_cho) February 16, 2022

Since there is no official comment from O’Brien, we can only assume that he is trying to leave his quirky character behind in 2011. He will be missed.