After four years off the air, MTV’s hit show Teen Wolf is returning, and in more ways than one. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Teen Wolf creator and writer Jeff Davis has just entered in to a multi-year deal with streaming service Paramount+ to revive the series with a 2022 sequel movie and spin-off show, Wolf Pack.

As of right now, it’s unknown who will be starring in the upcoming film or when exactly in 2022 it will hit the streaming service. However, The Hollywood Reporter revealed Paramount is currently in talks with the series’ original cast (Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, and Dylan O’Brien) in hopes of ensuring their return to the franchise. The outlet also shared the movie’s lengthy logline, which definitely seems to promise a whole lot more of the same Teen Wolf fans know and love:

A full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

In addition to the movie, Davis is also developing a new series: Wolf Pack. Based on the book series of the same name by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack “follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them — the bite and blood of a werewolf.”

All in all, it’s a great day for fans of the Teen Wolf franchise and hey, if you’re not a fan yet, here’s a casual reminder that the entire 100-episode series is coming to Paramount+ later this December, giving you plenty of time to watch it before the movie.