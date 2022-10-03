House of the Dragon fans dealt with a (sadly) all-too-common issue during this week’s episode, “Driftmark.” They couldn’t even see a good chunk of the visuals, given the Game of Thrones franchise’s penchant for going too (literally) dark. After all that money spent on a massive budget, cutting corners on lighting doesn’t seem productive at all, but it’s a chronic issue. Back in 2019, the highly anticipated Battle of Winterfell left people wondering what the hell was happening because they couldn’t see the action. The Night King’s forces hunkered down upon humanity, and viewers got a headache while trying to figure out who died first. Here’s a refresher of how that evening looked.

In the latest prequel episode, one of the most exciting scenes — Aemond Targaryen taming and claiming Vhagar and then taking a joyride — also left viewers in the dark. A look at the far-above (brightened) official still reveals the same issue. One can barely see Prince Daemon’s lack of respect for his brother, given that the entire image is awash in shades of darkened grey. It’s a wonder that viewers could stay enthused. Here’s how the image looked upon HBO’s release.

With any luck, HBO will realize the gravity of the issue and double back with a fix before this prequel’s second season. They did so, three years later, for the final Game of Thrones season. Yet they’re still cranking out big-budget episodes where people can’t even see facial expressions after turning the brightness up (to full capacity) on TVs and streaming devices. The issue grew so glaring that the HBO Max Help Twitter account kept tweeting the same response to frustrated viewers: “The dimmed lighting of this scene was an intentional creative decision.”

love the HBO account having a prewritten response to "god damn no one can see shit on your show it's too dark" comments pic.twitter.com/Rl986GMlig — Brandon Hardin (@hardin) October 3, 2022

A deluge of complaints threw more kindling on the dragon fire.

i love tv! i love to look at it and see it and just look at that screen and see all the things on that screen hoo boy it's so fun pic.twitter.com/OxelT3KLie — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) October 3, 2022

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON continuing the classic Thrones tradition of making an episode so dark it's almost unwatchable pic.twitter.com/g1IXPlG6Nl — Brendan Hodges (@metaplexmovies) October 3, 2022

House of the Dragon is literally the DARKEST show I’ve ever watched. I cannot see SHIT. pic.twitter.com/OmYjRwioOP — N (@nastassiachanel) October 3, 2022

I knew House of the Dragon was dark but it ain’t ever been this dark. Vhagar trying to figure out who woke her up like pic.twitter.com/Cn2VNbC3Ol — Andrew Munz (@AndrewMunz) October 3, 2022

The nighttime visuals in House of the Dragon are simply too dark. These scenes would be so epic if I could actually see what was happening — lil (she/her) (@lilly_is_silly) October 3, 2022

This episode of House of the Dragon is so dark it’s unwatchable. Might as well just turn off my screen and listen to it at this point. — cabral (@comradeaux) October 3, 2022

HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ airs on Sunday nights at 9:00pm EST.