Last week, Showtime made the surprise announcement that Dexter is returning for a new limited series from original showrunner Clyde Phillips. With that information out in the open, Dexter fans immediately wondered how this new story arc will address the controversial lumberjack ending, and Phillips is starting to provide some answers.

While sitting down with The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 Podcast, Phillips confirmed initial reports that the revival will pick up after the season eight ending, which means that the limited series won’t be rewriting the infamous finale. “We’re not going to betray the audience and say, ‘Whoops, that was all a dream,'” Phillips said. “What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years.”

However, Phillips states that Dexter star Michael C. Hall wasn’t “completely satisfied” with the ending, and they now have an opportunity to “make that right.” Via NME:

“10 years, or however many years, have passed by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage,” Phillips continued. “In so far as the ending of the show, this will have no resemblance to how the original finale was. It’s a great opportunity to write a second finale for our show, and Showtime was very gracious about that.”

However the limited series decides to clean up the lumberjack ending, our own Dustin Rowles writes that true Dexter fans aren’t going to be satisfied with this revival unless the serial killer character finally gets what’s coming to him. Dexter has to be caught or killed, and he also suggests a few other modifications that would please fans of the original.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)