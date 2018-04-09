How Will Rick And The Hilltop Survive Their Latest Predicament On ‘The Walking Dead’?

#The Walking Dead
Entertainment Features
04.08.18

AMC

The penultimate episode of the eighth season of The Walking Dead did exactly what it needed to do ahead of next week’s season finale: It laid what seems like an impossible trap for Rick and The Hilltop. After feeding Dwight fake plans, knowing he would betray Negan and hand them over to Rick, the Saviors will know exactly where Rick and Co. will be, allowing them to ambush The Hilltoppers and end The All Out War, and not even Carl’s compassionate plea from the afterlife can stop Negan.

But, this is The Walking Dead, so we know that Rick will survive (probably). We’ve seen him in a flash forward, after all, pleading with himself to let his mercy prevail over his wrath. How will Rick survive the Negan’s perfectly laid trap and put Negan back on the defensive?

There are a few things that Negan doesn’t account for:

AMC

1. Does Rick trust Dwight? — I thoroughly examined the map that Dwight drew and handed over to Gregory to give to Rick. I wanted to ensure that it matches up with Negan’s original map, and as far as I can tell, it does. That means we can probably rule out any suggestion that Dwight was one step ahead of Negan and knew he was being played and sent Rick the wrong plans to save The Hilltop.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSThe Walking Dead

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 2 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 3 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 6 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP