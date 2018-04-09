AMC

The penultimate episode of the eighth season of The Walking Dead did exactly what it needed to do ahead of next week’s season finale: It laid what seems like an impossible trap for Rick and The Hilltop. After feeding Dwight fake plans, knowing he would betray Negan and hand them over to Rick, the Saviors will know exactly where Rick and Co. will be, allowing them to ambush The Hilltoppers and end The All Out War, and not even Carl’s compassionate plea from the afterlife can stop Negan.

But, this is The Walking Dead, so we know that Rick will survive (probably). We’ve seen him in a flash forward, after all, pleading with himself to let his mercy prevail over his wrath. How will Rick survive the Negan’s perfectly laid trap and put Negan back on the defensive?

There are a few things that Negan doesn’t account for:

1. Does Rick trust Dwight? — I thoroughly examined the map that Dwight drew and handed over to Gregory to give to Rick. I wanted to ensure that it matches up with Negan’s original map, and as far as I can tell, it does. That means we can probably rule out any suggestion that Dwight was one step ahead of Negan and knew he was being played and sent Rick the wrong plans to save The Hilltop.