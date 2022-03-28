Will Smith
Getty Image
TV

The Academy Has Issued A Statement After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock At The Oscars

by: Twitter

After what seemed like a scripted moment at the Oscars turned out to be an actual altercation that immediately overshadowed the rest of the ceremony, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has issued a statement addressing Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the ceremony. In theory, the short tweet chastises Smith for his actions, but the statement also focuses attention upon the winners who may have missed out on Oscar glory over the now-viral attack.

“The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” the official Academy Twitter account wrote roughly two hours after the broadcast. “Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

According to Deadline, the Academy may have more work to do beyond a tweet. While Rock may have declined to press charges at least one member (Marshall Herskovitz, producer of The Last Samauri) is calling for disciplinary action against Smith. That position is shared by many social media users, who noted that the Academy still allowed Smith to give an emotional speech after winning the award for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard.

You can see some of the reactions below:

(Via Deadline)

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×