Will Smith enjoyed a spot of viral fame on Monday after the Fresh Prince star shared an unedited photo on Instagram with the caption, “I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life.” The candid pic garnered Smith praise for sharing the backyard photo of his body not being in perfect movie star shape while some, like director Ava DuVernay, filled the comments with remarks like “I see no ‘worst’ here” and “Daddy AF.”

However, it appears there may have been an ulterior motive for Smith sharing his dad bod on Instagram. On Tuesday, his production company Westbrook Media announced a collaboration with YouTube Originals for a six-episode unscripted series that will follow Smith as he gets back in shape. Via Billboard:

The press release describes the series, tentatively titled Best Shape of My Life, as “the fun, funny, inspirational, wildly adventurous, and deeply entertaining story of Smith challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more.” Helping the star on his fitness journey will be pro athletes, scientists, experts and YouTube creators.

After this announcement, it’s kind of hard not to view Smith’s Instagram photo as a little bit of shameless self-promotion. But that’s a skill that’s going to come in handy if the actor follows through on his recent claim that he sees himself becoming a politician “at some point down the line.” However, he’s not in a hurry after four years of Donald Trump. “I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit,” Smith joked to the Pod Save America crew.

