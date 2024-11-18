As a result, Cross creator, showrunner, and executive producer Ben Watkins stayed faithful to what makes Alex Cross legendary as a forensic psychologist but avoided book-predictable results. And as bingewatchers already know, the first season finale revealed that Miss Nancy was behind the death of Cross’ wife, Maria. However, the actual murderer remains at large, which of course teases that there should be more story to come.

The first full season of Cross arrived late last week on Prime Video/Amazon. In the process, this series introduced Aldis Hodge as the third live-action Alex Cross (following movie versions portrayed by Morgan Freeman and Tyler Perry ) from dozens of James Patterson novels. This first season’s story, however, didn’t strictly follow any specific novel in particular.

Will There Be A Cross Season 2 On Amazon?

Heck yeah. Amazon was so confident in what was coming that, way back in June, they greenlit a second season. At that time, Ben Watkins celebrated the preemptive renewal by announcing that he is already “embarking on another chapter of Cross.” He further expressed gratitude for the “vote of confidence in the amazing work that our crew, cast, directors, writers and production team have delivered thus far.”

Following what Watkins called “the unwavering support bestowed upon us” by Prime Video/Amazon, Skydance, and James Patterson, preparations for the second season went into high gear. What does that mean for viewers?

As Watkins recently told Entertainment Weekly, we will see much more of Cross’ best friend/partner, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa) and supporting characters. “It’s the show that we made in season 1, and we get to build on those relationships, but when we start getting into the world of the killer, it feels and looks different in a way that is fun and refreshing. It livens it up.”

Now, we wait to hear about a second season arrival date, although the good news is that a several-month jump start should speed up the process.