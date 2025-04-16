Handsome demon hunters are all the rage right now on streaming, and Netflix ‘s Devil May Cry is no exception. The action-adventure game adaptation landed on the streaming service less than two weeks ago (with the fanciful “The Gates of Hell open” phrasing and everything), and the show’s ascension to the Top 10 lists went so swiftly that thoughts immediately began to shift to a potential followup for hired gun Dante (Johnny Yong Bosch) regarding continued conflict between demonic and human worlds.

Will There Be A Devil May Cry Season 2?

Yes. That was fast, right?

The Tudum blog delivered the good news with showrunner Adi Shankar confirmed to be back for the next round after the season finale ended with a cliffhanger. That is to say, although The White Rabbit has been defeated, Dante has been carted off by Darkcom and cryogenically frozen. Exactly how long the show will leave him like that before either Lady or Dante’s twin, Vergil, busts him out remains to be seen.

Regardless of how long the wait for the second season will be, a swift renewal is always welcome news to an eager viewership, especially after fandoms have frequently felt burned by Netflix’s non-renewals of beloved properties. Yep, there’s no “grand delusion” here, only “sweet fortune,” thank goodnesss.

Devil May Cry also stars Kevin Conry, Scout Taylor-Compton, Hoon Lee, and Chris Coppola. The entire first season is now streaming.