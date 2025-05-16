Powerhouse producer 50 Cent ‘s TV offerings appear to know no bounds or shortages of beefs , but the current drama on Power Book III: Raising Kanan is most decidedly of the onscreen variety. This week’s fourth season finale strongly suggested that Kanan killed his own mother, Raq, although Patina Miller’s postmortem interviews have not confirmed that her queenpin bit the dust, and that cliffhanger will linger until another season surfaces, so naturally, you’ll want to know whether that’s happening.

Will There Be A Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 5?

Yes. Variety is reporting that the fifth season will also be the series’ last.

Furthermore, Shameik Moore (who debuted in the fourth season finale) will be joining the series as regular to portray the nearly mythical Branford “Breeze” Frady. Showrunner Sascha Penn told Hollywood Reporter that she anticipates an “incredibly polarizing” further introduction to Breeze “simply because everyone has it in their own heads of who this character is and what he looks like.” However, “His story is a story that I felt we needed to tell. And not just for the fanbase, but also because he is a seminal character as it relates to Kanan, Ghost and Tommy.”

Get ready for that controversy, but there’s no release date yet to tell us the “when,” although the show will continue (after following up on Raq’s ultimate fate) to push Kanan further down the road to his monstrous Power status.