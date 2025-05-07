50 Cent also recently dropped some fighting words about Power co-creator Courtney A Kemp’s upcoming Netflix series, Nemesis, which adds more drama on top of the brand already arising within 50 Cent’s TV universe. However, BMF fans can currently take comfort in knowing that a fourth season is definitely coming on Starz. And it won’t be long before that happens.

What is the future of BMF? Nobody can say for sure, but executive producer 50 Cent has perhaps been leaning into that question. The frequently beefing TV mogul recently threatened to boot Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. from the Starz series, and Rick Ross responded to that dust-up by calling the series “lackluster” and proclaiming that he’d like to make a BMF movie.

When Will BMF Season 4 Come Out?

Sunday, June 6. So yeah, beefing or not, the show must go on.

The crime drama’s new trailer, which you can watch below, previews Meech and Terry Flenory launching their music label while falling into a brotherly power struggle and expanding further into the illicit drug trade. Starz’ synopsis further teases how “the brothers must overcome insurmountable obstacles — from the growing police presence to their revenge-driven oldest rival, it’s hard to trust anyone… even each other. As the pressure and tension mount, it leads to explosive conflict and resentment between the brothers.”

This season, The Shield‘s Michael Chiklis joins the cast as a DEA agent who rapidly adds to the enemy list of Meech and Terry, and Eric Kofi-Abrefa will also return as arch nemesis Lamar Silas. They will, of course, join Demetrius Flenory, Jr. (as Meech) and Da’Vinchi (as Terry Flenory) along with Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt, and Steve Harris.