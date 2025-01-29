When Does The Recruit Season 2 Stream On Netflix

The Night Agent is many things: Netflix juggernaut, compulsively watchable spy thriller, chock full of chemistry between Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan. One thing that The Night Agent is not, however, is a comedy. That’s where fellow spy series The Recruit comes in with Noah Centineo happy to throw himself into absurd situations with action scenes aplenty. Both Netflix shows bring the espionage vibes, but The Recruit is like a landing ramp after the near constant adrenaline jolts encouraged by watching The Night Agent. Sometimes you just want to watch an actor laugh at himself, you know?

Fortunately, that’s about to happen with a new season of former romcom king Centineo’s CIA lawyer heading into punching bag mode.