The Night Agent is many things: Netflix juggernaut, compulsively watchable spy thriller, chock full of chemistry between Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan. One thing that The Night Agent is not, however, is a comedy. That’s where fellow spy series The Recruit comes in with Noah Centineo happy to throw himself into absurd situations with action scenes aplenty. Both Netflix shows bring the espionage vibes, but The Recruit is like a landing ramp after the near constant adrenaline jolts encouraged by watching The Night Agent. Sometimes you just want to watch an actor laugh at himself, you know?
Fortunately, that’s about to happen with a new season of former romcom king Centineo’s CIA lawyer heading into punching bag mode.
When Does The Recruit Season 2 Stream On Netflix
The spy-workplace comedy returns on January 30, 2025. Netflix’s season description is brief: “CIA Lawyer Owen Hendricks is pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency.” The below trailer also heavily implies that Owen Hendricks is an “American Idiot,” and you know what? Good on Green Day. And good on Centineo for having a sense of humor.
The Recruit, which isn’t as popular as The Night Agent but is funny as hell, is currently streaming a first season on Netflix.