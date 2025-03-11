A new Netflix has hit their Top 10 charts and is generating serious discussion with comparisons to the “British Erin Brockovich.” That would be Toxic Town, which co-stars The White Lotus third-season standout Aimee Lou Wood and Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who) as two mothers of young children who grow ill (that being an understatement) immediately upon birth.

These ladies and their children are part of a mounting list of victims of the real-life Corby poisonings. The duo bands together with other mothers (all living in the same town within Northamptonshire, England) in pursuit of justice for their children who were disabled within an environmental catastrophe. The season gathered up over 17 million streaming hours, which isn’t too shabby for a series without hefty promotion. Word of mouth of (in the words of Netflix’s description) “a David and Goliath battle for justice” has also helped. At only four episodes, though, the series (albeit grueling) was almost over before it started.

Will There Be A Toxic Town Season 2?

This doesn’t seem likely, given that the show wrapped up the fates of these battling mothers. Further, Netflix hasn’t spoken on the subject, although it’s fair to guess that since Corby isn’t the only “toxic town” on the globe, an anthologized approach could be the subject of (alleged) discussions. Netflix did quote Brockovich after she watched the series:

“I’ve just watched this play itself out for 30 years in my work, over and over again. It’s important to be there. It’s important to feel and understand what somebody else is going through. You become a support for each other. When I began my work, I could feel that with the people. And it’s very obvious that’s what happened with Des and his community. And the cycle continues to repeat.”

With that said, no news of a second season exists, but Toxic Town is currently streaming in full on Netflix, and you can watch the trailer below.