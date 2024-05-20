Will There Be A ‘Tracker’ Season 2?

Amazon’s Reacher is currently filming its third season (this time with crustiness) while adapting another Lee Child book. That show won’t return until 2025, so is there a way for fans of the Big Guy to get their fix before then?

Not quite. However, there’s some positive news for a show that many hoped would keep the Reacher vibes alive. That would be Tracker, which premiered on CBS after this year’s Super Bowl and surely changed its title from The Never Game (as based upon Jeffrey Deaver’s same-named book) to remind people of Reacher and convince them to give the newer show a shot, which worked.

There’s no Big Guy here, but Justin Hartley does portray a semi-loner character who travels and does solve mysteries. Unlike Reacher, however, Colter Shaw (the “tracker” character) doesn’t stumble into crime-solving mode but does so while bounty hunting. The show captured a strong enough viewership in its first weeks for CBS to feel optimistic about greenlighting more. Now that the procedural’s season finale has aired, here’s the verdict: