Reacher‘s second season finale is nearly upon us, which means that the bods will stop falling out of airplanes soon. That’s obviously a good thing, but on a less positive note, viewers will miss their weekly dose of the impossibly ripped Alan Ritchson inhaling the grossest junk food before taking out the bad guys by merely flexing. Then, he will leave town and appear somewhere else for Season 3, which will obviously not arrive next week, but hey, there’s still some fine news on this subject.

Season 3 has been filming for over a month already, and Ritchson shared an update from the set. (Faux-spoiler alert: Season 3 looks dirty.)

“Welp… we’re back,” the Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland star wrote on Instagram. “Season 3 of Reacher… crustier than ever.”

Previously, Ritchson made a Season 3 video announcement from the set. He probably pulled a telephone pole out of the ground after filming this and maybe beat up Godzilla, too:

'Tis the season of giving, so here’s a nice big REACHER surprise. pic.twitter.com/C1IhF0dsML — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) December 2, 2023

There’s no clues yet on which of Lee Childs’ Jack Reacher books will be adapted for Season 3, but we shouldn’t have to wait too long to find out. Reacher has handily smashed every other Amazon Original series in the past year. They will wanna push out the next installment in a virtual jiffy.