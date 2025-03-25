Netflix has a knack for spotting the occasional gut punch of a TV series that destroys viewers, who also cannot stop watching. Last year, that was the case with Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer , and about a year later, Adolescence stands as a successor to that devastating crown. Netflix’s latest self-reported viewership count exceeds 93 million hours streamed for the four-episode series, and of course, even the “limited series” label hasn’t stopped people from wondering whether there could be more.

Will There Be An Adolescence Season 2, Despite… You Know?

The series, which revolves around 13-year-old accused murderer Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), doesn’t leave ambiguity surrounding his fate. Questions have swirled, however, on whether the show might further explore the story of victim Katie Leonard. Series creators Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham (who also stars as Jamie’s father) have both fielded questions on whether this show could continue, possibly while exploring Katie’s life.

Officially? Adolescence probably will not continue, but it sounds like the door isn’t 100% closed to an anthologized approach. From someone.

In an interview with ITV’s This Morning (via The Independent), Jack Thorne expressed that he had no intent on making a second season. He declared, “Jamie’s story is finished,” and “I don’t think we’re the right people to tell Katie’s story.” Also, “I think there are other makers out there that could tell beautiful dramas about Katie or girls like Katie, and that those shows should be made.”

Still, Thorne would “love to explore the one shot format in another way. We’d love to tell other stories with it, but I don’t think a series two of Adolescence is quite right for us.”

As for Stephen Graham, he admitted to enjoying the thought of further “possibilities,” as he told IGN: “I don’t think I could say anything, but I like that sentence of ‘like an anthology series.’ Let’s just say, ‘Mm-hmm!’ The possibilities of that are – yes, there are possibilities of that.”

Additionally, Graham divulged to Tudum how they decided early on that Jamie’s story would begin and end in his bedroom (where he digested propaganda), which adds to the sense of finality.

That is to say, Adolescence is currently streaming in full on Netflix with no plans to continue. Yet since so many other “limited series” have turned into anthologies (HBO’s The White Lotus and Netflix’s Monster being only a few recent examples) you can bet that there have been or will be discussions on the subject.