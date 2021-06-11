The Witcher‘s popularity spans several mediums, and the franchise’s widespread appeal reflects as much. The fantasy book series led to the canon-divergent games and the shockingly good TV series starring Henry Cavill as loner monster hunter Geralt of Rivia. In other words, author Andrzej Sapkowski created a highly addictive monster-universe, which now practically holds conversations with itself. At least, that’s what was happening on Thursday when the CD Projekt Red (the developer of The Witcher video games) and Netflix (the maker of The Witcher TV show) started bantering around on Twitter while teasing a mysterious July 9 event.

Hey @WitcherNetflix, are you free on July 9th? — The Witcher (@witchergame) June 11, 2021

Hi, @CDPROJEKTRED! Sure – want to meet up? — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 11, 2021

Lo and behold, Netflix’s Geeked Week entered its final day with the announcement (“Geralt, meet Geralt”) of the first ever WitcherCon coming as a team effort from CD Projekt Red and Netflix.

Geralt, meet Geralt. Welcome back into the world of The Witcher! @netflix and @CDPROJEKTRED are teaming up to host #WitcherCon on July 9. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/PjeVafwlb1 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

The event will be a global online celebration of The Witcher universe, which will unite fans of the games and TV series. Although it must be noted that the two groups are not mutually exclusive, more of a team effort could only help matters. Total The Witcher domination will begin with this set of WitcherCon objectives:

– A variety of entertaining and interactive panels spotlighting the people who brought The Witcher to life in-game and on-screen.

– Breaking news, exclusive behind the scenes and never-before-seen reveals from across The Witcher franchise.

– Intimate looks into the creativity and production behind CD PROJEKT RED’s games, including the upcoming mobile game The Witcher: Monster Slayer, comic books and fan gear, AND Netflix’s live action series The Witcher plus merchandise, as well as the anime film Nightmare of the Wolf.

– Expert explorations into the lore, legends, monsters and origins of the Continent.

The event will be held exclusively online on July 9 on YouTube and Twitch, and another stream will run on July 10. As of now, though, Netflix’s The Witcher doesn’t have a Season 2 release date, although post-production is ongoing, so fingers crossed for a late 2021 release. And please, let’s have more bathtub action, since the TV show officially made it canon, a status that all bathtubs should enjoy.