Wonder Woman 1984 is a dessert of a movie, and we all deserve dessert right now, but I’ll admit that my enthusiasm is tempered slightly by one thing: there hasn’t been a single mention of Wonder Woman fighting a gorilla in any of the (mostly positive) reviews that I’ve read. Maybe it’s embargoed, but more likely, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, sadly, does not fight a gorilla in Wonder Woman 1984. Luckily, the Wonder Woman series, in which Lynda Carter fights a gorilla named Gargantua (yes), is streaming on HBO Max.

The show ran for three seasons on ABC (season one) and CBS (seasons two and three) between 1975 and 1979. All 60 episodes are available now:

The nostalgia trip is designed to get fans geared up for the Christmas Day premiere of Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot, being released in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously… In the first season, originally aired on ABC, Wonder Woman travels to 1940s America disguised as Diana Prince, assistant to the handsome but trouble-prone Major Steve Trevor (Lyle Waggoner). CBS picked up seasons 2-3, which are set in the ’70s, under the title The New Adventures of Wonder Woman.

If you want to watch the gorilla fight, which I strongly suggest you do, it’s episode seven of season one. The plot description is something else: “The Nazis try to get back an agent who turned on them. To help them in their efforts, they brainwash a gorilla named Gargantua to hate Wonder Woman.” Not even Pedro Pascal can compete with that.

