As the streaming wars rage on, Peacock just delivered a stunning haymaker to the competition by locking down the exclusive streaming rights to the WWE Network. Starting March 18, all WWE Network content including pay-per-view events and original series like Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions, Undertaker: The Last Ride, and the all-new WWE Icons will be housed on Peacock. The new deal will also see the WWE Network deliver original “signature documentaries” starting in 2022.

In the meantime, the new deal will quickly kick off when Fastlane becomes the first major WWE event to stream on Peacock on Sunday, March 21. From the official press release, which is also posted on the WWE site:

“We are thrilled to further the long-standing and trusted partnership WWE has with NBCUniversal,” said Nick Khan, WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer. “Peacock is an innovative platform that will enable us to showcase our most significant events, including WrestleMania, and provide the extraordinary entertainment our fans have come to expect with the combination of premium WWE content, live sports, news, films, and television programs.”

According to CNBC, the Peacock deal will put an end to the WWE Network’s independent streaming platform in the U.S. However, the move will be quite the deal for WWE fans. For just $9.99, the current price of WWE Network, wrestling lovers will be able to stream the entire WWE catalog plus everything Peacock has to offer ad-free. Or they can save five bucks by picking up the ad-supported Peacock plan for only $4.99, which still gives them access to both WWE Network and Peacock’s full libraries but with commercial interruptions.

(Via WWE.com)