‘Wynonna Earp’ Is As Fun And Sharp As Ever In Season Three

Wynonna Earp is one of those slow burn kind of shows that sneaks up on viewers. One minute you’re watching Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) spout off the history of the Earp Curse with more than a little reservation in your heart. Before you know it, you’re punching your fist to the sky as she levels Peacemaker, the mystical family gun, in the face of another demon or “revenant” as she delivers a hysterical and withering oneliner and sends them back to hell. As with any genre show, Wynonna Earp requires a suspension of disbelief and a trust in the logic and worldbuilding behind the show, but the excellent first two seasons certainly earned the audience’s trust. As we barrel headfirst into sesaon three, the SyFy Original shows no signs of slowing down.

Wynonna has always been a bit of a raw nerve, the weight of the Earp Curse resting uneasily on her shoulders, but the devastating season two finale has left our snarky leader in a darker place than usual. After sending away her and Doc Holiday’s (Tim Rozon) daughter in an attempt to keep her safe, Wynonna is attempting to heal that wound by picking fights and drinking heavily. You know, the Earp way. However, with the ominous approach of Bulshar, the demon that cursed her forefather so many years ago, she, unfortunately, has to face up to another familial rough patch: her mother.

Yes, the Earp matriarch who has long been rumored to have skipped town when Waverly was a child is less unfeeling and more incarcerated than expected. Played with more than a hint of mania by Meghan Fellowes (where are my Anne of Green Gables fans?), Michelle will likely have a pivotal presence in the season going forward. She knows more about Bulshar than anyone, and Wynonna Earp is sure to once again delve into the complexities of motherhood as Michelle learns more about the children that she left behind to protect. Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) has struggled with her identity in the past seasons, so here’s hoping that her mother can bring some clarity to her status as an Earp. While Wynonna has made it clear that Waverly is her sister, shared blood or not, the sweetest Earp certainly deserves the answers that she’s seeking. It can’t just be cuteness and domestic bliss with Officer Haught (Katherine Barrell). Actually, scratch that. It can. Please let them be adorable and in love forever.