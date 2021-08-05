After years of various studios attempting to create a show or film based on Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s critically-acclaimed DC Comics’ series Y: The Last Man, we are now just over a month out from its big premiere on FX and have our first full-length trailer — which is much further than many of us fans ever thought we’d get, to be honest. The trailer reveals a pretty true-to-series look at the comics, filled with memorable scenes featuring all of the story’s major players, and sets the tone for the post-apocalyptic drama in which all cisgender men but one have perished — and no one knows why.

The cast features Diane Lane as congresswoman-turned-president Jennifer Brown, Ben Schnetzer as her son and sole-male-survivor Yorick Brown, Olivia Thirlby as Yorick’s sister, Hero Brown, and Ashley Romans as Yorick’s mysterious and powerful companion, Agent 355, or “three-fifty.” In addition, Juliana Canfield will take on the role of Yorick’s girlfriend Beth Deville, Amber Tamblyn will play Kimberly Cunningham, Marin Ireland will play Nora Brady, Diana Bang will take on the role of geneticist Dr. Allison Mann, and last but not least, Elliot Fletcher will play Sam Jordan.

In addition to a nearly all-female cast (and understandably so), every episode of the first season is directed by women and the production crew has a “significant number of female department heads,” including both DPs, the production designer, costume designer, casting director, editors, stunt coordinator and more, according to the series’ press release. Eliza Clark serves as Y: The Last Man‘s showrunner and executive producer along with the series original author, Brian K. Vaughan, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Louise Friedberg, and Melina Matsoukas.

Y: The Last Man premieres exclusively on Hulu on September 13, giving you plenty of time to hit up your local comic book shop and give the books a whirl before we watch Yorick’s story unfold.