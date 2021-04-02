TV

Netflix’s ‘Yasuke’ Trailer Previews Lakeith Stanfield As The Voice Of The First African Samurai

The streaming services continue to maneuver for anime supremacy, and although the Crunchyroll and Funimation services can’t be beat for both dub-and-sub sheer quantity, Netflix is emerging as quite a contender. The service streams several quality selections (including Death Note, which is an excellent gateway series and might get you hooked on anime streaming), and Keanu Reeves is developing a Brzrkr series (which he wrote and will star in), but before that happens, Netflix is bringing us the first trailer for Yasuke from Japanese animation studio MAPPA (Attack on Titan: The Final Season).

The series arrives with quite a pedigree, given that LaKeith Stanfield executive produces and voices the title character. The score will arrive courtesy of Flying Lotus, who also produces, and creator/director/producer LeSean Thomas will build upon his proven track record (The Boondocks, Cannon Buster, and Black Dynamite) of interweaving anime and Black culture. As for the story, Stanfield voices a character who’s based upon the real-life first African samurai. From the show’s synopsis:

The tale is set in a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords.

Netflix will stream Yasuke on April 29.

