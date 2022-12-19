It’s been a few months since we’ve caught up with that fun group of ’90s kids as they attempt to survive the wilderness, which is a hard thing to do (even for bears!) but it’s especially hard when you are a teenager, as the only thing scarier than nature’s natural food chain is the girl’s high school soccer team, as is the case in Yellowjackets.

Season two of the Showtime series will premiere for subscribers on March 24th before airing two days later on March 26th. The second season is supposed to be “darker” than the first season of the show, which has its own cannibal subplot, by the way, so who knows how much darker it could really get? Pretty dark, as it turns out! Steven Krueger, who plays Coach Ben, told TV Insider that season two will cover the winter months when things turn dire, and not just because they missed the soccer tournament.

“We are going into the wintertime when the season ends with that first snowfall. This season will cover the winter months,” Kreuger told the outlet earlier this year. “It’s going to get dire out there with little food and the challenge of staying warm and alive. A good general overall birdseye view of the second season is it feels like producers loved we were the crazy show on TV and want to take that and double down. If you thought Season 1 was crazy, just buckle your seatbelts for Season 2. It doesn’t let up.”

As for the adult cast members, season two will introduce Lauren Ambrose as Adult Van, while Simone Kessell will portray Adult Lottie, who was revealed to be the Antler Queen toward the first season’s conclusion. Also joining the party will be Elijah Wood, who will portray Walter, a “citizen detective” who is curious about trying to get to the bottom of what really went down in those woods all those years ago.

Co-creator Bart Nickerson recently told Deadline what fans could expect for the second season of the series. “We are watching the emergence of a religiosity in ’96 and seeing the ramifications of that and the rebirth of that in the present day,” Nickerson said, adding that the series will naturally progress–both in flashbacks and current days. “I think that that kind of trajectory will continue to hopefully keep the show — you don’t have to completely start from scratch each season. Hopefully, this sort of tone and the feel of the show will continue to become fuller and more itself.”

As the show gets “fuller” keep in mind that the series was already renewed for a third season, so there are more cliffhangers to come! Whether you want them or not.

(Via IndieWire)