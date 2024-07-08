It’s been a long road for the Dutton family. After premiering in 2018, Yellowstone has only gained more momentum over the years, thanks to dads all over the country trying to convince their young adult children to tune in. The first two seasons were popular enough, but after viewership skyrocketed during season three, Yellowstone became a sensation… but that wasn’t quite enough to keep Kevin Costner around. Season five part one first premiered in November 2022, and since then, a lot has gone down. Costner left the series to finish his passion project, Horizon: An American Saga, and while at one point it seemed like he would be open to returning for the rest of season five, he keeps saying otherwise. Right now, it seems like that door is closed for Costner, and here’s what else is known about the show’s final run:

Plot Without John Dutton, there are still some serious loose ends to tie up in the remaining episodes. Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie Dutton, hopes the series brings fans some answers regarding the future of the ranch and the Dutton family, which was up in the air in the beginning of season five as Beth and Jamie clash over his calling for John’s impeachment. Last year, Bentley told The Hollywood Reporter, “Obviously, I’m not the writer. But as a viewer, there are so many potentials for Jamie. Does he go down with John? Does John go down because of Jamie? Does Jamie have a hand in it at all, or does it turn out Jamie tries to protect him? It’s hard to read Jamie,” he said. “There are so many potential ways he deals with John’s ending.” Both Paramount and the cast are staying quiet about further details, although both Ian Bohen and Jen Landon have revealed peeks from behind the scenes. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ian Bohen (@ianbohen) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Landon (@thejenlandon) Additionally, there are still plenty of Yellowstone spinoffs in the works, including another season of 1923 and the upcoming 6666 and 2024, in addition to whatever Matthew McConaughey is cooking up. Cast The cast includes Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Cole Hauser, Ian Bohen, Jen Landon, Ryan Bingham, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Jerome Flynn, Forrie J. Smith, and Julia Schlaepfer.