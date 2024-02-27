Since Yellowstone premiered in 2018 and became a favorite of dads everywhere, Taylor Sheridan has created and/or produced more than a half dozen other series on Paramount+. The list includes the Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown, Yellowstone prequel 1883, critical hit Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and 1923, which is both a prequel to Yellowstone and a sequel to 1883. Ask Harrison Ford to explain the timeline. He’ll be thrilled.

But which of Sheridan’s show is the most popular?

It’s the one you think it is. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Yellowstone season five was streamed for 5.58 billion minutes, well above runner-up 1883‘s 4.86 billion minutes. Third place belongs to 1883 with 3.5 billion, followed by Tulsa King (3.36 billion minutes), Special Ops: Lioness (2.72 billion minutes), and Lawmen: Bass Reeves (2.29 billion minutes).

In “last” place: Mayor of Kingstown with 1.54 billion minutes, but “although the show delivered a somewhat modest performance during its second season,” the upcoming season (which is in production) “is likely to draw a surge of interest as it marks star Jeremy Renner’s return to acting following his near-fatal snowplow accident last year.”

For the moment, of all the shows listed above, only Yellowstone has a set-in-stone season premiere date: the final six episodes will begin airing on November 10, with or without Kevin Costner.

