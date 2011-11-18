My God, how did the internet last this long without a corgi dressed as Batman? Maybe it’s because he’s the hero Warming Glow needs, but not the one it deserves right now. “Why’s he running, Dad?” “Because we threw a squeak toy.”
The rest of Corgi Friday features corgis in costumes that trickled onto the internet after my unparalleled Halloween extravaganza of last month. All pictures via either Corgis Inspired by Corgis or Corgi Addict. Enjoy them, and enjoy your weekend.
Yes, It’s a Corgi Dressed as Batman
WHERE WERE THE OTHER PUGS GOING!?!?
Some men just want to watch the world pass through an invisible electric fence
Why so adorable?
#3 might be too cute for me to handle.
Want to know how I got these scars?
It is not the Corgi Dressed as Batman we needed, it was the one that we deserved
He’s probably off to investigate the breakout at Bark-ham Asylum
“You’ll hunt me. You’ll condemn me. Set the dogs on me. Because that’s what needs to happen.”
“The Joker’s just a mad dog. I want whoever let him off the leash.”
…I’m not very good at this.
actually, that’s batman dressed as a corgi.