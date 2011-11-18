Yes, It’s a Corgi Dressed as Batman

#Dogs #Batman
11.18.11 7 years ago 9 Comments

My God, how did the internet last this long without a corgi dressed as Batman? Maybe it’s because he’s the hero Warming Glow needs, but not the one it deserves right now. “Why’s he running, Dad?” “Because we threw a squeak toy.”
The rest of Corgi Friday features corgis in costumes that trickled onto the internet after my unparalleled Halloween extravaganza of last month. All pictures via either Corgis Inspired by Corgis or Corgi Addict. Enjoy them, and enjoy your weekend.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dogs#Batman
TAGSBatmanCORGI FRIDAYDogs

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP