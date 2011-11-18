Yes, It’s a Corgi Dressed as Batman

My God, how did the internet last this long without a corgi dressed as Batman? Maybe it’s because he’s the hero Warming Glow needs, but not the one it deserves right now. “Why’s he running, Dad?” “Because we threw a squeak toy.”

The rest of Corgi Friday features corgis in costumes that trickled onto the internet after my unparalleled Halloween extravaganza of last month. All pictures via either Corgis Inspired by Corgis or Corgi Addict. Enjoy them, and enjoy your weekend.

