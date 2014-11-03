‘Your Face Has Been Declared A Weapon Of Mass Disgusting!’: 15 Indispensable Zapp Brannigan ‘Futurama’ Quotes

1. “If we hit that bullseye, the rest of the dominoes will fall like a house of cards. Checkmate.”
From “When Aliens Attack,” giving us the greatest mixed metaphor of all-time.
2. “The way to a woman’s bed is through her parents. Have sex with them and you’re in.”
From “Where The Buggalo Roam,” giving Kif some unsolicited romantic advice.
3. “One day, a man has everything. Then the next day, he blows up a billion dollar space station. And then the next day, he has nothing. Makes you think.”
From “Branigan Begin Again,” after blowing up DOOP Headquarters. Kif’s meek reply is “no, it doesn’t.”
4. “The key to victory is the element of surprise. Surprise!”
From “War Is The H-Word,” shortly before dropping all of his troops down a trap door onto the battlefield.
5. “Brannigan’s Law is like Brannigan’s love; hard and fast!”
From “Love’s Labors Lost In Space,” making sure we all understand Brannigan’s Law.
6. “We know nothing about them, their language, their history or what they look like. But we can assume this. They stand for everything we don’t stand for. Also they told me you guys look like dorks.”
From “War Is The H-Word,” letting the troops know why this war is so important.
7. “Your face has been declared a weapon of mass disgusting!”
From “Benderama,” making Patton Oswalt’s insecure zit-faced alien feel even more insecure.
8. “She’s built like a steakhouse, but she handles like a bistro!”
From “Amazon Women In The Mood,” trying in vain to pilot a flying restaurant.
“We have failed to uphold Brannigan’s Law. However I did make it with a hot alien babe. And in the end, is that not what man has dreamt of since first he looked up at the stars?”
“Rock breaks scissors. But paper covers rock, and scissors cut paper! Kiff: we have a conundrum.”
Captain Zapp Brannigan: If it’s a lesson in love, watch out. I suffer from a very sexy learning disability. What did I call it, Kiff?
Kif Kroker: Ugh… sexlexia.
You know, I find the most erotic part of a woman is the boobies
“You win again, Gravity!” – another from Amazon Women In The Mood, good for mocking guys going for skateboard tricks and bailing
“I just wish I understood why, why I should care!?” – from In-A-Gadda-Da-Leela, good for pretty much anything that doesn’t involve yourself
We could be here all day:
Kif: “That’s all the resolution we have. Making it bigger doesn’t make it clearer.”
Zapp: “It does on CSI Miami.”
“When I’m in command every mission’s a suicide mission”
“Kif, I have made it with a woman. Inform the men.”
“Kif, we’re under attack and the wedding’s off. Return fire and the cake.”
“Ladies, you’re under arrest. Prepare to be boarded again and again”
“Fire all weapons and set a transmission frequency for my victory yodel.”
“Say it more…SEXFULLY.”
Zapp Brannigan: You see, Killbots have a preset kill limit. Knowing their weakness, I sent wave after wave of my own men at them, until they reached their limit and shutdown. Kif, show them the medal I won.
“C’mon girdle, hoooold!”
“Alas, after a series of deadly blunders caused by distracting low-cut fatigues and lots of harmless pinching, the Army decided women weren’t fit for service. Not when I’m in charge.”
‘A well calculated move… straight out of Sun Tzu’s ancient text, ‘The Art of War.’ Or my own master work, ‘Zapp Brannigan’s Big Book of War’
Men, you’re lucky men. Soon you’ll all be fighting for your planet. Many of you will be dying for your planet. A few of you will be forced through a fine mesh screen for your planet. They’ll be the luckiest of all.
I surrender and volunteer for treason!
“He edged out my old mark by two seconds… and 16 minutes… and 12 hours…I do plan to finish someday, Kif.”
“What makes a man turn neutral?”
“Ever since man first left his cave and met a stranger with a different language and a new way of looking at things, the human race has had a dream to kill him so we don’t have to learn his language or his new way of looking at things.”