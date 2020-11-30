Season two of Euphoria doesn’t premiere until next year, but HBO is releasing two specials to bridge the gaps between seasons, the first of which premieres this Sunday. In the Otis Redding-soundtracked trailer, Rue, played by Zendaya, is sitting in a diner, while snippets of dialogue from the season one finale (“What if we just f*cking left?”) echo in her mind. It’s the first new footage from the HBO series since Zendaya made Emmys history by becoming the youngest person ever to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, beating the previous record-holder, Killing Eve icon Jodie Comer, by two years. She’s come a long way from her Kidz Bop dayz.

No wonder everyone is losing it over one moment in the trailer.

The growth of Zendaya been incredible to watch. It's now emmy award winner Zendaya. And don't y'all forget it. Proud of this woman. pic.twitter.com/lr82T35WTL — Johnny (@ItsJohnny05) November 30, 2020

seeing emmy winner zendaya now is the best thing pic.twitter.com/I5Iq9Wi1j8 — ant | 14 days (@hllcnds) November 30, 2020

EMMY AWARD IS TRENDING BECAUSE OF THIS ZENDAYA DID YOU EVER THINK YOU WOULD BE HERE pic.twitter.com/TBY0JktMP8 — nicola💫 (@dayacephasjones) November 30, 2020

this was me looking for the “emmy award winner, zendaya” title to pop up on the screen pic.twitter.com/xAErLKUn3P — ً (@ariepovs) November 30, 2020

EMMY AWARD WINNER ZENDAYA EMMY AWARD WINNER ZENDAYA EMMY AWARD WINNER ZENDAYA EMMY AWARD WINNER ZENDAYA EMMY AWARD WINNER ZENDAYA EMMY AWARD WINNER ZENDAYA EMMY AWARD WINNER ZENDAYA EMMY AWARD WINNER ZENDAYA EMMY AWARD WINNER ZENDAYA EMMY AWARD WINNER ZENDAYA pic.twitter.com/7kDRKuzZNf — jenni (@painsofchxrry) November 30, 2020

they made SURE to put “emmy award winner zendaya” in that euphoria trailer! pic.twitter.com/VjitaDLWNV — jaa milli shit🎄 (@thejaanico) November 30, 2020

HBO have should gone all-out with the Emmy love, and included “Emmy Award for Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) winners Doniella Davy, Kirsten Sage Coleman, and Tara Lang Shah” in the trailer, too. (Seriously, half the fun of watching Euphoria is the makeup.) Not much is known about the first special, other than it will follow “Rue as she celebrates Christmas,” according to Deadline. “It was written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson and also stars Colman Domingo, who appeared in season one. Both episodes were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.”

Euphoria Part 1: Rue airs on December 6 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, then on HBO Max.