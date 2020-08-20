Zendaya Has Good And Bad News For ‘Euphoria’ Fans Waiting For Season 2

Let’s get the bad news out of the way now: Euphoria isn’t coming back any time soon. The glittery Emmy-nominated series suspended production in March due to the global pandemic, and while the entire season has been written, “in order to do it the way we want to do it, we need to wait until it’s safer,” Zendaya told InStyle. The actress was also a guest on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she told guest host Ben Platt, “We’re trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a season two that we’re all really proud of and get all the best out of it that we want, while also still being safe.” (It’s easier to make something in quarantine when it’s two people, not an ensemble.)

That brings us to the good news.

The Euphoria team, including creator Sam Levinson, is considering a “bridge episode,” Zendaya said, that “we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can give people something — because we also miss Euphoria as the people who create it, too — and give everyone who loves the show a little something so we have something to live on until we are able to go into season two.” It’s a show about a bunch of teens: make it a social distance-friendly TikTok episode; everyone on the app already looks like they’re in a Euphoria episode, anyway. Just not Zoom. No more Zoom. Ever.

Watch the entire interview below.